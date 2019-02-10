Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coming out with scathing criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his alleged irresponsible demeanour Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said yesterday that opposition would soon be calling their Parliamentary heads meeting to devise strategy to deal with government’s messing up with statecraft.

Reacting to the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Balloki near Nankana Sahib hurling allegations and threats at opposition parties leaders Ms Aurangzeb made it loud and clear that government would fail to cow down opposition leaders by threats and made it clear that opposition parties would continue raising questions on mal-governance and the economic blunders of government both within and outside the Parliament.

Terming Imran Khan and his whole team a complete failure, PML-N spokesperson said that soon the opposition parties would be calling a meeting of their Parliamentary leaders to devise strategy to deal with the government and to resist its moves to belittle the Parliament.

She said the speech of Premier Khan at Balloki on Saturday was as if he was still standing on a container at D-Chowk and hitting at the government by hurling threats and showing fists.

“PM Imran said that no one would be given NRO but in reality the first NRO was already given to his sister Ms Aleema Khan and actually he (Imran Khan) was the beneficial owner of all those properties in her name,” she alleged.

Once again terming Imran as selected prime minister, Ms Aurangzeb said that the fellow was not having any powers so how he could give NRO or some clemency to someone, adding, that PML-N leadership had never asked for NRO or any concession and that was the reason PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had showed up for well over 150 sittings of the accountability courts and still fighting the legal battle in the court of law.

She said the Parliamentary heads of the parties would ponder over the irresponsible and causal behaviour of the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues toward Parliament and would devise some strategy to deal with the situation to uphold the sanctity of the Parliament as the rulers have shown little respect toward the mother of all institutions. First they were on containers to bring down the Parliament from outside and now they were doing the same job from within the institution, she added.

She said that Premier Khan was shying away from the Parliament as he had not heart to listen to the scathing questions on his failures but made it clear that whenever he (Imran Khan) would show up in the Parliament he will have to face the slogans of selected prime minister and questions on his follies and failures.

Ms Marriyum advised the premier to read the constitution so that she could learn that he would be answerable to the Parliament and Parliament could not bow to his dictatorial mindset.

She said that people of Pakistan through their elected representatives wanted to know that how the value of rupee went down against US dollar so sharply, why the utility bills rates shoot up particularly the bills of Sui gas, where were those 10 million jobs and five million low-cost houses for poor masses, why the prices of essential commodities witnessed abnormal increase since they took over the reins of power, how come his residence at Banni Gala has been regularised while grant operation against illegally constructed houses across the country was in progress wherein thousands of people were deprived of their residences and many more questions would continue to haunt him when he would turn up in the Parliament.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in his address at Balloki today (Saturday) asserted that ‘two historic Non-Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs)’ offered to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari’ were responsible for the current economic crisis in the country.

He rubbished rumours that the federal government would make any deal with the opposition under the NRO by stating “NRO implies forgiving criminals.”

He stated that Musharraf’s NRO to former premier Nawaz Sharif and Zardari’s NRO in the Swiss bank accounts case are the reasons for the country’s rising debts. “It will be treason, if the government gives an NRO to anyone,” he said.