LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has trained 293 healthcare service providers (HCSPs) on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week. These HCSPs included 27 general practitioners, 99 homoeopathic doctors and 167 hakeems from Bhakkar, Layyah and Lodharan districts. They were trained on their respective MSDS in separate sessions. Deputy Directors (Trainings) PHC Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Hakeem Farooq-ul-Hassan were the trainers. They trained these HCSPs about the continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping of patients, facility management and safety, infection control, and effective arrangements for waste disposal.