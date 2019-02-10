Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court Administrative Judge Prisons, Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, has visited the district Jail Abbottabad.

Justice Ijaz Anwar Judge of Peshawar High Court, Peshawar accompanied him. The judges visited death cell, juvenile cell, female block, and general block 4 and 10 of district jail Abbottabad and inquired about the problems faced by the inmates of jail.

Eight petty nature cases were disposed of during jail visit and after detail inspection the following observations/directions were made by the judges.

The cases of the women confined in jail with minor children be disposed of expeditiously.

In cases of prisoners under foreign act, after the conviction of accused, Ministry of Interior be approached promptly by the concerned authorities, so that the matter regarding their deportation be finalised without waste of time.

The needy persons who are unable to engage counsel in criminal cases be provided assistance from the district legal empowerment fund and the learned district judge be provided list of such needy prisoners, so that counsel be engaged for them.

The rate list available in the welfare shop had no signature of the concerned magistrate, therefore, judicial officer, during jail visit, should supervise the welfare shop and jail authorities to obtain daily price list from the office of the competent authorities.

The cases of prisoners suffering from mental illness and prisoners involved in cases under 107 CrPC and petty nature offences be disposed of expeditiously.

The under-trial prisoners, having psychiatric problems need proper examination by a psychiatric doctor. The non-availability of the psychiatric doctor be taken up with the secretary Health.

The barracks of the district jail Abbottabad have no heating facility and geysers for hot water, therefore, the home department and IG Poisons be approached for release of funds and provision of these facilities to the prisoners.