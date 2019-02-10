Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Federal Minister for Petroleum Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar has said the PTI will give due rights to Sindhi people and a package for Sindh will be announced soon to bring a development revolution in the province.

He said the Zardari League looted the resources of Sindh and converted Sindh into a backward area, but Sindh was on the priority list of the PTI. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan problems of Sindh would be solved without any discrimination.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Gama Stadium here on Saturday. The ceremony was organised by local independent MNA Syed Ali Nawaz Shah and thousands of people attended the meeting.

Criticising the PPP and PML-N, he said the Zardari League looted the resources of Sindh particularly and the Nawaz League usurped resources of the country. He said the present government wanted to recover the looted money and accountability of corrupt politicians and bureaucracy was under way. He said no corrupt person will be out of jail because the accountability process was continuing without any discrimination. He said the Sindhi youth today wanted jobs as well as their identification. “We will give jobs on merit and acknowledge youth’s due rights,” he said.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had restricted their parties to Sindh and Punjab, respectively, and now the PTI was the biggest party in the country having representation in all four provinces.

He announced that in consultation with the high-ups a university will be set up in Mirpurkhas. He said that his party wanted to give higher education to youth.