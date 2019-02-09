Share:

SIALKOT-The district administration has successfully launched special initiatives to ensure smooth and hurdle free services of different government departments in a better way to people across Sialkot district.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider stated this while talking to the newsmen here on Saturday. ADC (General) Sialkot Munawar Hussain, ADC (Revenue) Sadia Mehar and IT experts were also present on the occasion.

The DC informed that the newly-introduced E-Governance System, a toll free help line, "Salam Sialkot", "Sarkar Sialkot" cellphone apps and "Sialkot Patient Referral System" (SPRS) will provide maximum relief to people in district besides changing the old system of governance as well.

The DC said that people will receive information and would submit their complaints online through these mobile apps about the union councils (UCs), local police stations, Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centres (RHCs), THQ and DHQ hospitals in Sialkot district here.

Sialkot DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider said "Saaf Suthra Sialkot" app was also a quick and fast photo complaint and Government Response System through which the performance of Sialkot waste Management Company (SWMG) might be ascertained.

He said that Patient Referral System (PRS) will ensure the efficient delivery of services regarding health sector and "Qeemat Sialkot" was a system designed for price control and to evaluate the performance of price control magistrates in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

Police return looted

valuables to real owners

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi Saturday handed over the snatched and recovered 28 buffaloes, cows, 40 motorcycles, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables (worth of Rs18 million) to their actual owners, during a special ceremony held at Sialkot Police Lines.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq and local senior police officials also attended this ceremony here.

The RPO also distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among the police officials for showing good performance as well.