MARDAN - Three minors were killed and two others sustained injuries when a roof collapsed in Shahbaz Gahri village on Friday late night, sources said.

The sources said the family of Alamzeb was sleeping in a room when its roof caved in, killing three children identified as Kashif and Arif sons of Alamzeb, and Mahnoor daughter of Alamzeb. While two children identified as Atif and Asif, sons of Alamzeb sustained injuries in the incident.

Locals and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and pulled out the injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Mardan.