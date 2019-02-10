Share:

TANDO ADAM - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the 18th Amendment is under threat. He said “We will fight for our rights and no one can stop us from getting our rights.”

Addressing a rally in Tando Jam on Saturday, Zardari while criticizing the rulers said these people are fools and their legs often shake with fear. He said he had shown his concern about their intentions at the time of general elections and had said that these people are after the 18th Amendment.

Zardari said they will not let another Bangladesh being established here. He said they will fight for their rights. He said we are concerned about the poor people and they are concerned about their palaces.

Earlier, Zardari’s helicopter bolted that could have resulted in a possible accident as the aircraft nearly missed a red carpet that flew away with its arrival.

Footage making rounds on social media shows the red carpets that were rolled out for the PPP leader’s entrance, getting flown away from the force of air produced by the helicopter while landing.

Owing to the pilot’s sharp reflexes, the aircraft was swiftly taken higher up in the air till it was safe to land.

In a related incident last month, a plane skidded off the runway with PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto on board at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.