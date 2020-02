Share:

LAHORE - Bilal Asim reached the finals of three categories in the 4th Alam Al Khayal Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Sunday.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-4, 6-3 and Nalain Abbas beat Ifham Rana 6-2, 6-3. In boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz/Nalain Abbas beat Shaeel Durab/Hamza Jawad 4-2, 5-3 while Zain Ch/Ifham Rana beat Farman Shakeel/Arif Feroze 4-2, 5-3.

In boys U-16 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Shazaib Zahid 6-1, 6-0 while Farman Shakeel beat Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-3. In boys U-14 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-1 while Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ahmad Nael 7-5, 6-1. In boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael beat Saeed Suleman/Moavia Butt 4-2, 4-1 while Haider Ali Rizwan/Shazaib Zahid beat Arman kamran/Asad Zaman 4-2, 5-3.

In boys U-12 semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Abu Bakar Talha 4-2, 4-0 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0. In boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-2 while Ameer Mazari/Abubakar Talha beat Hussnain Ali/Ahtesham Humyun by 5-4, 4-1.

In girls U-18 semifinals, Shimza Durab beat Farah Shah Khan 6-1, 6-0 while Zahra Suleman beat Astifila Arif 6-1, 6-4. In girls U-14 semifinals, Labika Durab beat Farah Shah 4-0, 4-0 while Soha Ali beat Alina Suleman 4-0, 4-0. In girls U-12 semifinals, Haniya Minhas beat Jannat Khalil 4-0, 4-0 while Soha Ali beat Alina Suleiman 2-4, 5-3, 10-7.

Today (Monday), the finals of different categories will be played while Alam Al Khayal Foundation President Mrs. Nudra Abdul Majeed Mian and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guests.