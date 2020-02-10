Share:

The Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ) invited beta testers for its new app JSafe. After more than a year of brainstorming and development, the app is now available for beta testing .

JSafe is an app aimed at equipping journalists, especially women journalists, around the world report threats, attacks, as well as all forms of abuses and harassment they face when working both on and off the field. Users can also follow up with CFWIJ after formally filing a complaint using JSafe. The app was developed as a result of collaboration between The Coalition and the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri. CFWIJ will manage the app after its launch.

“For the last year, a little more than that, we have tried to document threats and harassment women journalists face while at work. We have come across torrents of online abuse women reporters face and tried our best to offer our support to those women we are connected to,” says Kiran Nazish, founder of CFWIJ. “With this app, we hope we can offer a tool to every female reporter working in every newsroom and every location on the ground, to be able to report a violation and seek help when needed. We hope this app may empower women journalists by plugging them directly to a support system.”

The app’s beta version has a simple, user-friendly interface. To join the testing phase of the app, users will fill out a form that will eventually take them to download JSafe.

A beta tester can easily navigate the app, report a complaint and email The Coalition to share extra details about an issue.

With the help of beta testers, The Coalition aims to improve JSafe’s usability and technical working before the launch. It is currently only available to be tested by iOS users, but the organization is contemplating on catering to Android users too.

Anyone who wants to beta test JSafe, can fill out this form.