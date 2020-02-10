Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-day long standoff between the district administration of Islamabad and deposed cleric of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz ended late Sunday night, when the former agreed to give a piece of 20-kanal land to the latter for the construction of Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad.

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat while confirming the development informed the media that Maulana Abdul Aziz had agreed to vacate Jamia Hafsa situated in sector H-11 in response to the administration’s promise to provide an alternate piece of land in Islamabad for the establishment of Jamia Hafsa.

Though, the administration has got vacated the land of Jamia Hafsa in H-11, yet the matter related to Maulana’s claim of the prayer leadership of Lal Masjid is still unresolved. The deputy commissioner, however, claimed that this matter would also be resolved amicably and Maulana Abdul Aziz would leave the mosque in next few days.

“We have assured him that his complaints will be taken to competent authorities and that his demand for a settlement in light of the SC decision will be considered”, the DC added.

Earlier, Maulana Aziz had returned to Lal Masjid around two weeks ago and reiterated his claim to be its prayer leader. The situation, however, turned serious Thursday night when dozens of female students entered the Jamia Hafsa, H-11, by breaking its official seal.

As a result, officers from the capital administration approached Lal Masjid to meet Maulana Aziz. But the talks remained inconclusive as the cleric refused to negotiate with the local administration and demanded direct dialogue with an official of federal minister level.

Source informed that it is expected that Maulana would leave Lal Masjid by tomorrow (Tuesday).