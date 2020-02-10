Share:

Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been summoned in court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 13 in relation to the company JV Opal 255.

Bilawal Bhutto is directed by the court to bring records for Zardari Group for the years 2008 through 2019 as well as a list of the Board of Directors for the company.

Earlier last year, on May 29, the PPP chairman was summoned by the court to record his statement in a money laundering case. He was also called on May 17 in relation to the Park Lane case.