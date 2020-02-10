Share:

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has rejected rumors about arising of problems with allied parties as baseless and unfounded.

Addressing a Workers Convention in Peshawar, he said the government is having excellent relations with allied parties and result oriented meetings have been held with opposition parties to address their reservations.

Pervez Khattak also out rightly rejected in-house change and said the government would complete its tenure and all those who are propagating rumors would fail.

He added that contact has been made with opposition regarding accountability laws and all their suggestions and proposals would be considered.