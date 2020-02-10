Share:

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts took just needed an hour and 25 minutes on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test to wrap up the victory.

This was Pakistan’s second consecutive Test victory at home, following their win over Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Bangladesh started the fourth day on 126-6 needing another 86 runs to avoid an innings defeat with two days to play and with Mominul Haque and Najumul Hossain Shanto on the crease. However once the Tigers lost Haque, the wickets quickly followed.

Naseem was awarded man of the match for his four wickets, while Yasir Shah was named player of the match.

On Sunday, teenage paceman Naseem became the youngest player to record a Test hat trick. Just when Bangladesh seemed to have fought their way back into the match at 124-2 minutes before the close on the third day, Naseem destroyed them with three wickets off successive deliveries.

Naseem trapped Najumul Hossain Shanto leg before off the fourth ball of his seventh over for 38, then followed up with dismissals of Taijul Islam (lbw) and Mahmudullah (caught) with the next two deliveries.

Naseem had figures of 4-26 before he left the field with a shoulder injury.

Shanto and Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 37 at the close, had added 71 for the third wicket after they lost Saif Hassan on 16 and Tamim Iqbal on 34.