PESHAWAR - Parents of Hozi Noor, a victim of child abuse, have appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan to enact strict laws of open execution for those who are involved in heinous crime against innocent children.
The appeal was made in a protest rally staged outside Peshawar Press Club on Sunday. The protest demonstration was led by father and relatives of minor child victim Hozi Noor. Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of open execution, they said that those who were supporting the criminals and opposing the open execution had no sense for the children of others.
“When a person commits such heinous crime, is not considered human rights violation, but if someone get punishment for his crime is considered human rights violation,” they said, adding that those who were supporting the criminals in National Assembly were responsible for such kind of incident in society. They went on to say that elements involved in these dirty crimes did not deserve any concession and need harsh punishment to purge society from these crimes. They said that if the government did not tighten noose around these animals then it would spread to the whole society.
They also demanded installation of CCTV cameras in all schools and religious seminaries to keep close watch over the character of each individual. They also demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pass Howzi Noor Bill in the assembly to enact new laws for capital punishment.
The parents also demanded law enforcement agencies to identify these elements and bring them before public. They demanded of members the National Assembly to valiantly support the lawmakers to enact laws against these kinds of crimes as without exemplary punishment these crimes would go unbridled.
FREE EYE CAMPS HELD IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF ORAKZAI
Eye Care Services Programme has organised free eye camps in different areas of Orakzai (Type-D Hospital Ghiljo) and Bajaur (DHQ Hospital Khaar Bajaur) under the supervision of Directorate Health services Dr. Niaz Afridi.
In these camps patients were provided services in the form of free check up, provision of free medicines, provision of reading glasses to the patient with presbyopia and registration of patients for cataract surgeries. The aim of the camps was to provide quality eye health services to patients having eye problems at their door steps.
During these activities a total number of 636 adult patients and 1,434 students suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 4 cataract surgeries were referred for surgeries.
In addition to that, the community awareness sessions were conducted in Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand. In the said sessions people were made aware of the precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases, signs and symptoms of refractive errors, importance of vitamin A and management of allergic conjunctivitis.
The elders and general public appreciated the efforts of Director Health Merged Areas Dr. Nyaz Afridi, Program Manager and the whole team of Eye Care Services Program for providing quality treatment to the poor and deserving people living in far flung areas of merged areas.