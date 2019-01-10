Share:

AKON will headline a blockbuster year for Pakistan, with the iconic Grammy Award Winner arriving in Karachi and Lahore to perform show-stopping concerts from 26-29 April 2019.

AKON’s shimmering, soulful voice has propelled countless hits across many genres, such as Right Now (Na Na Na), Smack That and I Wanna Love You.

He is undoubtedly the most prominent Muslim superstar on the planet with Africa’s largest social media following.

World Soccer Stars is certain to ensure that Pakistan becomes the destination of choice for global entertainers and icons in 2019.

With a star-studded football line-up combined with global music icon AKON, this promises to be a watershed moment for Pakistan.

AKON said, “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars”.

Ahmer Kunwar of TouchSky Group said, “AKON is all set to mesmerize Pakistan and give fans the most pulsating music concert experience for the first time ever”.

British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns said: “I am delighted that so much progress is taking place in the UK-Pakistan relationship this year. 2019 is geared up to be a historic year of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in trade, education, sports and music. This is a testament to the UK’s commitment towards Pakistan’s prosperity. The UK based TouchSky Group shares our vision of supporting Pakistan and showcasing the many positive aspects of Pakistan to the world.”

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate Pakistan’s new era of music and football, all being celebrated under one roof.

Mark your calendars as this promises to be an event of epic scale in Pakistan’s history.