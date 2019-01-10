Share:

MIRPURKHAS - All Pakistan Clerks Association Sindh General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Khan Bozai has criticised the government policy to appoint the retired officers at the head posts of educational boards in the province.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly setup committee representing all the educational boards of the province held here on Wednesday at BISE Mirpurkhas.

The ceremony was attended by large numbers of APCA office-bearers, members and employees of BISE Mirpurkhas.

He said government should immediately replace those retired corrupt officers from head posts of the educational boards otherwise APCA will be compelled to launch protest campaign against the government.

He alleged that employees of educational board Mirpurkhas were deprived of their up gradations while employees of other educational boards had already acquired their up gradations. He demanded the government to give rights to the deprived employees of educational board Mirpurkhas.