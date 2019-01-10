Share:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on her new book ‘ We Are Displaced’.

Bill Gates, replying to Malala on Twitter post, tweeted that he cannot think of a better person to bring these stories to light.

Moreover, 'We Are Dispalced' is Malala Yousufzai's third book following the release of her memoirs "I Am Malala" and a children's book "Malala's Magic Pencil".

The book is published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, the publishers of her debut book.

In the book, Malala writes about her own displacement—first as an internally displaced person when she was a young child in Pakistan, and then as an international activist who could travel anywhere in the world except to the home she loved — as well as the journeys of so many other refugees who have faced similar challenges, according to Parade magazine.