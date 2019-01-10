Share:

KARACHI - Former federal minister and National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo called on former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

He discussed issues of mutual interest in a meeting that was also attended by the Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala.

The meeting was aimed at bringing opposition parties mainly Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the National Assembly close to each other.

Later talking to media, Bizenjo said that Asif Ali Zardari was ready to support the democratic forces for the supremacy of parliament and constitution.

He said that his meeting with the PPP leadership was positive and they would give a stiff resistance to any bid aimed at derailing the democracy in the country. The National Party leader would also soon called on PML-N leaders to discuss a joint opposition strategy.