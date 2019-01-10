Share:

SIALKOT - Dacoits, robbers and thieves rampaged through various areas of the Sialkot district, depriving people of gold ornaments, cash, cellphones, bikes, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees over the past 24 hours. According to police sources, two armed dacoits snatched a Suzuki carry pick-up van (LEE-7740) at gunpoint from Ejaz Gill near local graveyard at village Seikhwaan-Daska here. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

Some known accused stolen village’s only electricity transformer from village Jaamkey Cheema-Motra, Daska tehsil here late the last night. The incident plunged the area into darkness. The Motra Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.

In another incident, three armed dacoits looted Rs0.3 million at gunpoint from one identified as Yasir Arafat, a salesman at local franchise of cellular phone company near a local Imambargah on Maha Raja Road in Sialkot city here.

On other hand, two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs183,000 at gunpoint from a local trader Ayaz Saeed in Mubarakpura Sialkot city while going home after drawing the money from a local bank. Police have started investigation.

In Daska , three unknown armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables (worth lakhs of rupees) at gunpoint during a major dacoity incident at the house of Shahid Yousaf, in Muhallah Raywala, Daska Kalan here and fled away. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

Some unknown thieves broke into a general store of Rana Riaz Ahmed in village Dandpur Kharoliyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here during the last night. Accused decamped with electronics, cash and daily used commodities worth of Rs0.3mln.

Similarly two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched gold ornaments, cellphones and cash amounting to Rs150,000 at gunpoint from Daska based woman Banish Nisar near Jessarwala on main Daska-Sialkot Road here. Two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs50,000 cash at gunpoint from the shop of a local trader Muhammad Asghar in village Aadamkey Cheema, Daska tehsil here.

Local people have expressed grave concern over the rising robbery, dacoity and theft incidents in Sialkot district. They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Abdullah Niazi to make all out sincere efforts to control the ongoing crime wave.

The people also demanded early arrest of the culprits directly or indirectly involved in these crimes.