Lahore - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan is a peace loving country and it looks forward to peace within and peace without in line with the vision of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He however emphasized the point the point that professional excellence and preparedness of a country’s army guarantees peace with neighbours.

“A well equipped, well trained & professionally competent Army deters war & guarantees peace. Pakistan Army is one such battle hardened force,” he was quoted as saying by the ISPR during his visit to the formations of Bahawalpur Corps during winter collective training.

The army chief witnessed manoeuvres of mechanised formation as part of defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat. He expressed satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

While interacting with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale. Commander Bahawalpur Corps and Inspector General Training and Evaluation accompanied COAS.