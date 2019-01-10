Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken another U-turn on Wednesday has withdrawn its reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the party wants to raise this issue in Supreme Court (SC) due to which, it has withdrawn the reference.

Earlier on December 20, PTI had filed a disqualification petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Zardari for concealing his New York flat in nomination form for the 2018 general elections.

Concealing the assets comes under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution, added the plea. The petitioner had prayed to disqualify Zardari as he has not remained ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

The petition was forwarded to central secretariat. Sindh Election Commissioner had also contacted secretary ECP over the matter.

The PPP leader is a member of the National Assembly from NA-213, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh.

He has been accused of owning the apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, United States of America.