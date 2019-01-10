Share:

A woman police officer has left behind all other investigators in crime fighting in Lahore. According to the annual performance report of the investigation wing of the Lahore police, Model Town SP (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry showed excellent performance in solving the crime cases during the previous year. Under her supervision, the Model Town division (investigation) police successfully submitted challans of 74 percent crime cases in the local courts during 2018. According to the police report, the Civil Lines division got second position while the Cantonment division police secured third position followed by Iqbal Town police division. Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed have lauded the efforts of SP Anoosh Masood Chaudhry in curbing crimes.