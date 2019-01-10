Share:

PESHAWAR - University of Science and Technology, Abbottabad donated Rs1.2 million for Diamir-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

Vice Chancellor Iftikhar Ahmad handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at CM Secretariat Peshawar.

The Chief Minister welcomed the donation for Dam Fund and also thanked vice chancellor, students and other staff of the University. The chief minister said that such social work and acts showed patriotism of the nations.

The chief minister said that water reservation was very necessary for future scarcity of water. The chief minister said that water is a symbol of life and we should ensure conservation of water to save lives.

He also appreciated the Chief Justice and Prime Minister for launching a campaign for the noble cause and said that the whole nation would support this move. The chief minister said that their aim was to save water resources and to explore new water resources as well.

He also appealed the nation that everyone should cooperate in this regard. He said that this was a good omen that our educational institutions also played their role in this national cause. University of Science and Technology Abbottabad deserved special tribute in this respect, he added.

The chief minister praised the dutifulness and patriotism of Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Abbottabad Iftikhar Ahmad and thanked him for the donation. Educational activities and other important matters of the University also came under discussion in the meeting.

The VC informed the CM on the targets, vision, policies, achievements and reforms in the University.

The chief minister also appreciated ongoing educational activities at the university and said that the KP government had already initiated steps for quality higher education in the province. He further said that the government was focusing on quality education. He said that to bring quality higher education and research in the institutions on modern lines are the top priority of the government.

The chief minister said that this is the age of science and technology and educational institutions should specially focus on this sector. The chief minister said that government would provide all possible support to all educational institutions in the province to flourish quality higher education.

