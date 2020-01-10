Share:

attock - In four tehsils of Attock district, more than 1300 people have been removed from the database of BISP, being non-deserving and their CNICs have been blocked. As per the details obtained from BISP incharges , 409 people from Attock tehsil, 225 people from Jand tehsil, more than 400 people from Hazro tehsil and 300 people from Tehsil Pindigheb of Attock district have been removed from the data base of BISP and NADRA has also blocked their CNICs as beneficiary of BISP.

The data pertaining to tehsil Fatehjang and Hassanabdal could not be obtained till the filing of this report. Divisional Director BISP was contacted who referred this journalist to Media Director BISP Fasiullah. This correspondent sent a message on his WhatsApp number but he did not reply till filing of this report.