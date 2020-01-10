Share:

SHIKARPUR - A ‘Bachat Bazaar’ was arranged here on Thursday under the auspices of the district administration to provide items of daily use to people at cheaper rates.

The Bazaar would continue for at least 10 days at famous Ganesh Park of the city. Inaugurating the Bazaar, Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo said that the main objective for arranging the Bachat Bazaar was to provide relief to the people facing economic hardships. “It is keeping their plight in view that the bazaar has been set up,” the DC said, adding there were all sorts of essential commodities at the bazaar, which would be provided to consumers at cheapest rates. He asked the people of Shikarpur to benefit from the bazaar.

Area Manager Utility Store said that we are providing all sorts of essential commodities at 20 utility stores’ branches at cheaper rates, while five other utility stores had been set up in the city.

Ali Raza Ansari, ADC-1 Shikarpur, also urged the people to avail the facility, and directed all shopkeepers to increase the number of stalls at the Bazaar so that maximum number of people could benefit.

Riaz Ahmed Memon, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply & Prices Shikarpur, told the journalists that like before once again the district administration had taken steps to provide relief to the people.

Samiullah Sheikh, Chamber of Commerce president, Rahmatullah Soomro, Rahim Bux Jamali, the president & Treasurer Shikarpur Press Club, respectively, Irshad Chandio, the Deputy Director Information Shikarpur, Ghulam Mustafa Pathan, Shahid Akhtar Arain, and others were also present on the occasion.

People have warmly welcomed the decision of setting up the Bachat Bazaar, and acclaimed the efforts of the district administration.