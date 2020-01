Share:

LAHORE - Ahmad Kamil, Mian Bilal and Fayyaz Khan registered victories in the 1st Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Championship 2020 men’s singles pre-quarterfinals to qualify for the next round here at the PLTA courts on Thursday.

Ahmad Kamil played superbly against Inam Arif and thrashed him 6-0, 6-0 while Mian Bilal toppled Imtiaz Riaz 6-3, 6-3, Fayyaz Khan thumped Aaqib Sabid 6-1, 6-0, Nalain Abbas routed Kamran Qureshi 6-2, 6-1, Sikander Hayat outperformed Hassan Kamran 6-1, 6-2, Rana Humyun outscored Zain Ch 6-4, 6-0 and Zaryab Pirzada beat Jawad Zahid 7-5, 6-3.

In the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Zain Ch beat Khizer Mehboob 8-6, Harris Wahla beat Ahtesham Arif 8-7(6), Hassan Ali beat Shaeel Durab 8-6 and Ahmad Amir beat Ifham Rana 8-3 while in the boys u-16 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Asad Zaman 8-2, Shaeel Durab beat Harris Wahla 8-3, Hamza Jawad beat Saeed Suleman 8-2 and Hassan Ali beat Ahtesham Arif 8-1.

In U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari beat Aleena Suleman 8-0, Abdullah Sajjad beat Yashar Tatar 8-2, Muneeb Majeed beat Ismail Aftab 8-1, Abdullah Yousaf beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-2, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-1 and Abubakar Khalil beat Jannat Khalil 8-4 while in U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Afaf Suleman beat mobeen 8-3 and Omer Jawad beat M Ali 8-0. The quarterfinals and semifinals of all the categories will be played today (Friday).

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday, said First Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 is a wonderful event for young boys and girls to express their tennis talent. “We are quite hopeful that several promising boys and girls will emerge through this championship,” he said.

Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is holding regular sports events every month so that young players can demonstrate their sports potential in their respective game. “We will hold more such events during the calendar year 2020 across the province,” he added.