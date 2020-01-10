Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has vowed to complete Karachi package projects including Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) K-IV water supply project expeditiously. The minister stated this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) delegation which called on him at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The minister said that Karachi package projects aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens. Asad Umar appraised the delegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen on completion of K-IV water supply project at the earliest to ensure smooth water supply to the city. The minister told the delegation that he is in contact with the government of Sindh and taking regular updates on the K-IV project.

The minister also discussed the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and assured that all the outstanding issues will be addressed in this regard. Other projects discussed during the meeting, included Northern Bypass and Railway Freight Corridor project. He said the federal government is fast releasing its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the same.

The minister stated that the incumbent government is committed to development of Karachi and Hyderabad and all possible measures will be taken for achieving this adjective. He also discussed the Hyderabad development issues especially higher education opportunities in the city.

The MQM delegation thanked the minister for taking keen interest in expeditious completion of the development projects, especially those in Karachi and Hyderabad.