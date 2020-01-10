Share:

LAHORE - Husnain Ali Rizwan and Nadir Mirza on Thursday qualified for the U-12 and U-14 finals respectively in the 7th Indus Pharma National Seniors & Juniors National Tennis Championship 2020 being played in Karachi. In U-12 singles semifinal, Husnain Ali Rizwan of LGS Paragon Lahore played tremendous tennis against Zain Ehtisham and overwhelmed him by 4-0, 4-1. Husnain won the first set without conceding a single point while he faced some resistance as he has to concede just one point before winning it 4-1, thus booked berth in the final. In U-14 singles semifinal, Nadir Mirza had to struggle hard to beat Lahore’s Husnain Rizwan 1-4, 4-1, 4-0. Husnain, who is an emerging and promising talent and being dubbed as future tennis stars by many former tennis greats, displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques against his experienced opponent Nadir and gave him tough time before going down fighting 2-1. In girls18 final, Zoha Asim proved too hot for Zahra Suleman from Lahore as he comfortably won the title by outclassing her young opponent 6-0, 6-0. In the ladies invitation singles second semifinal, Pakistan’s young and emerging talent Haniya Minhas was up against Zainab Ali and she comfortably overpowered Zainab by 6-2, 6-1 to make her way to the final. The U-18 doubles final saw the pair of Noor and Mahatir Muhammad toppling the pair of Hasheesh and Rayan with a score of 6-1, 6-1. The finals and closing ceremony of the tournament will talk place today (Friday) at 4:30 pm, where Indus Pharma Managing Director Zahid saeed will be chief guest.