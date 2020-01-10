Share:

LAHORE - The managements of McDonald’s Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi recently signed an agreement in Lahore to continue their partnership for another year. This is the third consecutive year that McDonald’s and Zalmi are partnered with one another for the much awaited PSL Season 5.

At the signing ceremony, McDonald’s Pakistan was represented by Raza Ali, Director Marketing, while Peshawar Zalmi was represented by Javed Afridi, CEO. McDonald’s is a major sponsor of the team and their logo will appear on the players’ kit.

On the occasion, Raza Ali, a proponent of active lifestyle, said, “We are very enthusiastic about supporting this event and Peshawar Zalmi. McDonald’s Pakistan believes sports have a tremendous cultural influence on society. Sports, provide a way for people to escape the stress of their daily lives and jump into something bigger than themselves. It creates a sense of camaraderie and team spirit that helps bring people together as a community; stronger and more united for a progressive Pakistan.”