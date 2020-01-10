Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday discussed the Middle East tension with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The two FMs agreed that the tension could damage peace in the region, said an official statement here on Thursday.

Qureshi said the parties will have to demonstrate restraint for the sake of peace.

The FM made it clear that Pakistan will not become party in the conflict and will play a role for peace. He added Pakistan will not allow anyone to use its soil against any country.

Earlier, speaking in a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to playing a positive role in reducing tensions between the United States and Iran. He said that he is in contact with all key countries to de-escalate situation in the Middle East.

Qureshi said in next month Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malaysia while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan.

Talking about grim situation in India, the Foreign Minister said the India government had imposed discriminatory amendments which have curtailed rights of minorities.