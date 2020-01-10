Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday questioned why Revenue Automation Private Limited was not made a department instead of making it a private company.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case and raised the above-mentioned question while the Bench summoned Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Attorney General for Pakistan on the next hearing.

The court was hearing Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of High Court.

The top court of the country also sought a detailed report from FBR and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited within one month in this matter.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar questioned: “Why Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited was not made a department instead of making it a private company”.

He further observed: “Why the FBR does not design software itself?”

The Supreme Court had taken a suo moto notice over the matter of ISF container. The Chief Justice said that they wanted to take this matter to its logical end.

The FBR counsel contended the company and not the government is paying all the employees working in the company.

He informed that the PRAL is provides the software to FBR after preparing it.

The company only designs the software and then FBR enters data in it.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan remarked, “You are paying Rs 13, 00,000 to a man deserving salary of Rs 1, 50,000.” “We could not know about the 1700 containers of ISF till today,” he added.

The apex court clubbing ISF container scheme case with the PRAL issued notice to the Chairman FBR and Attorney General and adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.