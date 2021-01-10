Share:

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal, while doling out heavy criticism on the government over the major power failure that occurred across Pakistan the night prior, said Prime Minister Imran Khan "attempted to reboot the country".

Iqbal said, "The country's economy is in the doldrums. We have mounting deficits. Imran Khan thought: 'Why don't we reboot the country like a mobile phone? Maybe it'll work." "He tried to shut down the entire power system and restart it," he added.

For God's sake do not play with the country like this. Hand in your resignation and go home," the PML-N leader said.

He further said, "this unprecedented shutdown "proves that this government is incompetent and unqualified."