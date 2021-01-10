Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former senior Information Officer Ghazni Khan passed away on Saturday morning. He was 69.

His funeral prayer was performed the same day and buried at the H-11 graveyard.

Ghazni Khan served at different positions. He also served as Director Information NAB.

He belonged to Kala Khel Masti Khan village of District Bannu. He was survived by his widow, son and daughter. His Qul will be held at Sector E11-2, Street No 86 and House No 283 tomorrow at 11am.

Senior bureaucrats and journalists community expressed have grief and sorrow over his death and condoled with the bereaved family.