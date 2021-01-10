Share:

ISLAMABAD - The elder sister of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister Senator A Rehman Malik was laid to rest on Saturday at her ancestral graveyard in Sialkot.

A large number of people offered the funeral prayer, said a press release issued here.

Malik said that he was saddened and deeply mourned today adding that as an elder sister, she was like a mother to him. The sister died of a massive heart attack in a hospital in Sialkot. In his condolences message, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolences with Senator Rehman Malik on the sad demise of his sister.

He prayed that May Allah grant highest place to her in paradise and strength to the bereaved family.

President Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Prime Ministers Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Pervez Ashraf and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other prominent political, social, religious personalities and journalists including Members of Parliament expressed their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and prayed for the departed soul of his sister.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, former Chief Minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly and PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief of Air Staff also expressed their condolences with Senator Rehman Malik.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq while expressing his condolences said that the entire leadership and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami express their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and pray for the high rank of his sister in paradise.

Leaders and workers of PPP from across the country through calls and messages, expressed condolences to Rehman Malik and prayed for his sister.

The condolence message issued by PPP Balochistan said that PPP Balochistan leaders, office bearers and workers share the grief of Senator Rehman Malik and his family and prayed that Allah Almighty grant her a high position in Janah.

Rehman Malik said that he is grateful to all those who have sent messages of condolence to him and shared his grief. He has appealed to all to pray for the departed soul.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot after the burial of his sister, Rehman Malik said that he was saddened today and it would better not to be asked any political questions.