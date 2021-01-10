Share:

QUETTA - The coal miners who were shot and killed in Sunday’s terror attack in Balochistan’s Mach district were laid to rest at a local graveyard amid massive security deployment.

The funeral prayers of the martyrs of Mach incident were offered at Quetta’s Hazara Town on early Saturday. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, Provincial Ministers and leaders of different political parties and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the bodies of the victims were brought to graveyard for burial. The police and security agencies

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan thanked the heirs of Shuhada for their gesture to agree on the burial of the dead bodies besides calling off Dharna (sit-in) in Quetta and all over Pakistan.

The heirs of the martyrs of the Mach incident agreed to bury dead bodies after successful negotiations with the Balochistan government. This was announced by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi while addressing the participants of sit-in in Quetta late Friday night.

The Federal Minister assured the Hazara community that the terrorists behind the Mach tragic incident would not be spared at any cost. Ali Zaidi said that all demands of Hazara community were accepted by the government. He said Balochistan government will provide jobs to the heirs of the martyrs.

He said a committee headed by Provincial Home Minister was constituted to monitor the progress on execution of demands of Hazara community. Earlier, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said protection of the masses is our responsibility and we are trying to improve the system. The Shuhada committee had announced to bury the dead bodies on Saturday morning at Hazara graveyard in Quetta.