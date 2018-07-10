Share:

KARACHI - The Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that their ‘historic public gathering’ on July 15 would prove that the city belonged to the MMA.

Addressing the workers during his visits to Baldia Town No 7, Bab-e-Khyber Metroville and Lyari Chakiwara, Siraj the PML-N, PPP and MQM have failed to provide basic necessities to the masses, in they have multiplied the woes of the masses. The MMA leaders including Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Naseem Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

“The MMA would impose Islamic laws in the country to make it a real Islamic welfare state,” he added. He said that the corruption has completely destroyed the resources of the country and the people would reject the corrupt rulers in the 25-July polls.

The JI chief was of the view that accountability of Nawaz Sharif is not enough, in fact those who looted Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), WAPDA and PTCL should also be held accountable. Siraj said that the MMA leaders are free from corruption charges and the people would elect honest leadership in the upcoming elections.

“The victory of MMA is certain in the general elections, as the masses are well aware of those corrupt leaders who have been looting the national exchequer and building their properties”, Siraj added.

He said that the Islamic state would resolve the issues of the people and the MMA honest leadership is capable to do so. Siraj further said that the MMA after winning the elections would ensure smooth supply of water and power, adding that the present rulers have deprived the citizens from the basic necessities.