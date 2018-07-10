Share:

ISLAMABAD - Seasoned campaigner Farhan Mehboob outclassed top seed Asim Khan 3-1 in the $10,000 Jubilee Insurance Pakistan Squash Championship Circuit-III quarterfinals at the RKJK Squash Complex on Monday.

In the first quarterfinals, Farhan Mehboob, despite losing the first game 5-11, bounced back in style to take the next three games 11-8, 11-9 and 11-4 to win the match in 43 minutes and set up semifinal clash against Tayyab Aslam.

In other quarterfinals, Tayyab Aslam beat Ammad Fareed 3-1, winning it 13-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-4 in 75 minutes, Israr Ahmed defeated Danish Atlas Khan 3-2 in 51 minutes, winning it 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 to set up semifinal clash against Farhan Zaman while in the last quarterfinal, Farhan Zaman beat Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari 3-0, winning the match 11-4, 11-5 and 12-10.

In the $5000 Women event, seeded players had easy sailings as no upset was witnessed. Top seed Faiza Zafar survived close scare before beating former national champion Muqaddas Ashraf 3-2, winning it 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9 and now she will take on Komal Khan in the semifinals. In the second quarterfinal, Komal Khan beat Zahab Kamal 3-1, winning the encounter 11-8, 11-8, 4-11 and 11-4 in 24 minutes while Riffat Khan beat Anam Mustafa Aziz 3-1, winning it 11-1, 5-11, 11-2 and 11-3 in 19 minutes to set semifinal clash against Madina Zafar, who thrashed Amna Fayyaz 3-0, 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 in the last quarterfinal.