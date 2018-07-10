Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expediting investigation against former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, the National Accountability Bureau has summoned the former dictator, his wife, and children in the multi-billion corruption case, the Nation has learnt reliably on Monday.

According to sources, the Rawalpindi NAB has issued the summons to Musharraf and Sehba Musharraf on last July 2 and directed them to appear before NAB investigation team to record their statements in the assets beyond known sources case today (July 10). They said that they are not hopeful that both will appear before the NAB investigation team.

According to available documents with The Nation, the Bureau issued the summons to Bilal Musharraf on last July 2 also, asking him to appear along with relevant documents on Monday (July 11) at the NAB Rawalpindi G-6 Islamabad before the NAB team for recording statement along with complete documents of purchase of Plot K 24/3 DHA phase-II extension Islamabad.

Sources confirmed that the regional Bureau has also summoned Musharraf’s daughter’s Alia Musharraf on July 11 in the same case.

Earlier, the NAB had sought asset details of former president Musharraf from the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency in the assets beyond known sources of income case.

NAB had written a letter to the FIA seeking the complete travelling history of the former military ruler. It had also asked the ECP to provide assets details of Musharraf which he had submitted in his last nomination papers.

The NAB had also directed the administrations of Bharia Town and Defence Housing Authority to share details of Musharraf’s plots in the housing societies.

The chairman NAB had also directed all the regional bureaus to complete ongoing inquiries into the high profile cases, including the case against Musharraf and submit report within a month.

In April, the NAB summoned the main complainant of the case, Lt-Col (Retd) Inamur Rahim, twice to record his statement and also directed him to provide all evidence related to the case.

The NAB notice issued to Rahim on April 19, which stated: “Whereas the competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence committed by the accused. Whereas, the subject inquiry has revealed that (you) are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the said offence.” “In view, thereof, you are again called to appear along with your CNIC on April 30, 2018 at the NAB Rawalpindi Civic Centre before a deputy director along with information/record as discussed in previous meeting dated 30-04-2018, which has neither been attached with your complaints nor provided by you till date including instances of misuse of authority by Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf especially with respect to personal gain, details of residential and commercial plots and agriculture lands as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013, details of allotment of houses from army housing scheme as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013, details of 85 plots allotted to Gen (Retd) Yousaf as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013 and photocopies of order of the returning officer in the constituency of Gilgit along with a list of properties submitted with the nomination papers, orders of the Peshawar High Court and the Islamabad High Court.”

The notice further says: “You are advised that failure to comply with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in section 2 of the schedule of NAO 1999.”