LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the counterterrorism department in Lahore. Additional-IG (CTD) Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the IGP about the performance of his department CTD and ongoing security operations in the province. The IGP was informed that CTD was conducting intelligence-based operations against terrorists and anti-social elements and their facilitators in all districts of the province. On this occasion, the police chief said that the CTD officials should follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) for their own safety by taking precautionary measures. The IGP also directed the CTD officials to intensify crackdown against anti-social elements and terrorist. The IGP also lauded the efforts of the CTD saying that the counterterrorism department is the front-line of Punjab Police in the war against terrorism.