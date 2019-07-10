Share:

LAHORE - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned that Imran Khan would be responsible if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif in jail. Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said, “This is the level of inhumanity which the government is showing by banning homemade food for Nawaz.” “This shows the level of Imran Khan’s intelligence,” he said, adding, “If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible.”

According to Shehbaz, Nawaz is a heart patient and needs homemade food to control his health. “The government is doing injustice by depriving him of it,” he added. “Nawaz is a three-time elected Prime Minister of this country and this attitude towards him is inhumane. Nawaz should immediately be provided home-cooked meals,” he said.