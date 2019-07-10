Share:

Lahore - Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary has told Turkish contractors to fulfill their duties vis-à-vis waste collection in the city as per law. Talking to the media on Tuesday, Riaz said that agreements with Turkish companies would end in March 2020 and LWMC would wait and fulfill terms of the agreements. He said he had advised the Turkish contractors not to blackmail LWMC in the name of seven-year contract signed by the previous government. He criticized the previous government for serving their personal interest in LWMC and vowed to serve the national interest. “We are improving the LWMC complaint cell where citizen would see the difference from now onwards. I have clear mandate to improve the LWMC working and clear the air, which has affected even the good work done by the company,” he said, adding that he would follow the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign agenda. “There will be zero tolerance for corruption or embezzlement in the company,” he said.