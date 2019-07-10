Share:

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday has said that government is taking measures to bring improvement in the system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent government had successfully managed to pass the budget bill from the lower house, for running the affairs for the next fiscal year.

To a query, the Minister said all the episodes of opposition including PPP and PML-N against the PTI government had lost the credibility.

About videotape issue, he said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz presented the fabricated video to malign the institution.