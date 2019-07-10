Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation led by Dr Maria Elena Borromeo, UNAIDS Country Director, Pakistan accompanied by Dr Rajwal Khan, Strategic Information Advisor, called on Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday at his office in Islamabad.

They discussed in detail the current status of HIV epidemic, its prevention and treatment efforts of UNAIDS and Government of Pakistan to end AIDS.

Dr Maria Elena Borromeo appreciated Senator A. Rehman Malik for highlighting the issue of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan, through his Articles and his speeches in the Senate House.

She said that she was pleased to know that Senator A. Rehman Malik was the first Parliamentarian to raise the issue of HIV/AIDS in the Parliament House who has called upon the Government for allocation of budget to end this fatal disease in the country.

Senator A. Rehman Malik highly appreciated the Country Director UNAIDS Dr Maria Elena Borromeo, for her keen interest to accelerate HIV response in Pakistan and in creating awareness aboutHIV/AIDS. He said that this is the service to humanity to fight against any disease and he specially thanked Secretary General, United Nations for his personal interest to end HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

Senator A. Rehman Malik made an appeal to the global community, United Nations, Global Fund and development partner in supporting the fast track HIV response of the country that require approximately 245 million $ for the next five years.

He also assured his full cooperation to UNAIDS that he will look into all aspects of misappropriations in the aid provided by the development partner.

Dr Maria Elena Borromeo assured that UNAIDS will extend full cooperation and support to Pakistan to end AIDS and they agreed to move forward with collective efforts.