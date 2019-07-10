Share:

Karachi - Unidentified gunmen shot dead Bol News TV anchor Mureed Abbas and his friend in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified gunmen fired on Mureed’s car at Khayaban- e-Bukhari area. Mureed Abbas received bullet injuries on his chest and abdomen and died on way to hospital. His friend Khizar was also killed along with him.

Police sources said the murder could be a result of personal enmity. However, an investigation would be done to ascertain the actual cause.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh has taken notice of the firing incident and sought a detailed inquiry report from DIG South Karachi.

According to South SSP Shiraz Nazeer, Mureed Abbas was standing at a roadside when the gunmen in a car opened fire on him.

Mureed’s body was taken to Jinnah Hospital. Dr Seemi Jamali, the executive director of Jinnah Hospital, said that Mureed Abbas received two bullets on his torso. The bullet that hit him on the chest proved fatal, she added.

Abbas was working for Bol TV as a content manager and anchorperson. He had previously worked for SAMAA TV.

Police have launched an investigation and eyewitness statements are being recorded. The CCTV cameras in the area will also be checked, police said.

DG ISPR SADDENED

DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said that he was saddened by the assassination of BOL TV young anchor Mureed Abbas. He said he shared grief of the bereaved family and BOL administration. May Allah Almighty bless Mureed Abbas’s soul, he added.