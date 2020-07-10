Share:

As many as 75 more Pakistanis have returned home from India after being stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to details, 75 Pakistanis who remained trapped in different cities of India due to the virus outbreak returned to the country via Wagah Border.

Overall 500 Pakistanis stranded in India have been brought back since the pandemic hit the two countries, forcing travel restrictions on both sides of the border.

It is pertinent to mention here that a batch of 176 Pakistani citizens stranded in different parts of India owing to novel coronavirus lockdown returning Pakistan on May 27.

According to Pakistan High Commission, these Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Pakistani citizens were visiting India to meet their relatives in various parts of the neighboring country.

The foreign office said that in line with the Prime Minister’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian authorities and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan High Commission also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari from more than twenty different Indian cities, amid the lockdown.