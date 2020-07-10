Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 998 patients of the coronavirus have so far recovered in Mardan district while 95 others are under-treatment at different hospitals. The latest data issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday revealed that 26 more patients had defeated the virus during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients recovering in the district to 998. A total of 1,152 cases were reported in Mardan since the outbreak of the pandemic. Out of these patients, 50 patients have died, 998 have recovered while 95 others are under treatment. The DC, in his statement, advised people to avoid unnecessary visits to public places and adopt all precautionary measures, including wearing masks and gloves during outside visits as threat from the virus still existed. The DC further said that reduction in cases was made possible only due to the cooperation of masses, ulema, media and untiring efforts of the frontline workers for the last five months.