Attock - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood directed the officials of district government especially livestock department to ensure provision of all needed facilities to the traders of cattle market and citizens. He expressed these views during his visit to model cattle market in Gondal near Attock on Thursday.

The model cattle market was completed recently at the cost of Rs200 million. The Gondal cattle market is the largest for sale and purchase of cows and buffaloes, and has been operating in the area for centuries. The market has now proper sheds, waiting area, clean drinking water, a parking area, slaughter areas, generators, a veterinary dispensary and other facilities. The work on this project was initiated in year 2017. Mr Mehmood added that to protect the sacrificial animals and citizens from diseases, fumigation would be ensured in the cattle market besides supply of clean drinking water and quality food items would also be ensured.

He said that all agencies and concerned departments should discharge their official obligations through hardworking, spirit and enthusiasm as they did last year for providing maximum facilities to the general public.

“All should work collectively remaining on one page through close coordination and contact, to achieve the desired results to complete the task accordingly,” he added. He directed that no cattle market would be allowed to be set up across district Attock except for the places specified by the government. He directed the veterinary staff for proper fumigation and necessary spray as well as other measures may be taken for the welfare of the people and staff on duty. Mr Mehmood also appreciated the efforts of district administration for establishing biggest cattle market which would not only facilitate the people of Rawalpindi division but also various parts of KP, adding that all issues would be resolved on priority and people will get relief in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qammar on this occasion informed Mr Mehmood that a veterinary dispensary is also established at market to facilitate masses and was told that veterinary doctors would be available round the clock in the market. He said that foolproof security arrangements have also been made for the security of visitors and to prevent crimes in and around the cattle market.