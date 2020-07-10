Share:

LAHORE - On the 53rd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Mohtarma Fatimah Jinnah, observed on Thursday across country, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid her glowing tribute. In a social media message, he said the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a strong voice against dictatorship. He said that the great lady stood in the support of his brother till the completion of his political mission for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. “She played a key role in sustaining passion among the women in the Pakistan Movement and organising them,” he added. He said that resistance against the attacks on the mission and ideology of Quaid-e-Azam (RA) was a glorious chapter of her life and history of the country. “She was representative of people’s political desires,” Bilawal concluded.