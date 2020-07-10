Share:

LAHORE - IMF led policies are leading Pakistan to economic disaster, therefore, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the government to revisit the agreements it signed with the international lending agency. The prime minister, he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Thursday, should stop worrying about the world economy and shift focus on home where a common man was starving as prices of basic commodities touched the skies and unemployment went rampant. Sluggish growth, decline in export and rupee value and dejected business community, farmers and labourers were the outcome of the policies of the PTI government, he said, adding further borrowing from the IMF and other agencies would not help in resolving these chorionic issues.