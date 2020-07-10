Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Secretary of Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party Palwasha Khan has said that by issuing statements against President Asif Ali Zardari Shahbaz Gill cannot increase his value. “Shahbaz Gill should inquire about his leader and what courts he’s wanted by in the world,” she said in a statement. Palwasha Khan said that like Narendra Modi, Imran Khan “acquires the services of ambassadorial personnel while on foreign visits because he is wanted by the courts.” She stated that Asif Ali Zardari is the pioneer of the 18th constitutional amendment. He strengthened the provinces by awarding them autonomy. She said that the audio tape of PTI’s member National Assembly Uzma Kardar had exposed Mrs. Niazi, and that the people of this country are being robbed and she is behind the act.